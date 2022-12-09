Arsenal reach agreement to sign French star on a free transfer next summer

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign French defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer next summer.

Ndicka is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. The 23-year-old defender is a regular for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, so you’d imagine they’d be keen to extend his current deal.

However, as it stands he will leave on a free transfer, and it now appears that he’s already reached an agreement ahead of a move next summer.

Evan Ndicka is attracting a lot of interest.
According to Il Romanista, Ndicka has reached an agreement to join Arsenal on a free transfer.

Signing a 23-year-old who regularly features for a top-flight club on a free transfer is a rarity, so it could be a smart pickup from Arsenal.

Gabriel has made a few errors this season, so Mikel Arteta could be looking to bolster his defence. Despite their excellent league position, Arsenal’s squad depth does need improvement if they want to continue to battle with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

