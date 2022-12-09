Arsenal star had bust-up with England team member which led to him leaving World Cup squad

Arsenal defender Ben White had a bust-up with England coach Steve Holland which led to him leaving World Cup squad.

Earlier on in the World Cup campaign, the FA announced that White had left the England squad, citing personal reasons, via the Daily Mail.

Now, a report from the Daily Star has given the reason behind White’s departure from the England squad. The report claims that White had a bust-up with England’s assistant manager Holland.

White reportedly became unhappy during the England camp and didn’t feel as though he could mix with his teammates. The final straw came when he fell out with Holland after not knowing vital information during a team meeting.

It’s a shame that White felt he was unable to mix with his teammates, as, from the outside looking in, this England squad looks like the most close-knit we’ve seen in a long time.

The camaraderie and closeness of the players are often given as a reason behind England’s success under Gareth Southgate, so to hear White wasn’t mixing with that is a shame, and it makes sense to allow him to leave in order to not disrupt the team harmony.