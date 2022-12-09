Barcelona join Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United youngster

Barcelona have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

With the likes of Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho struggling to find consistent form for Manchester United this season, Garnacho has been given the opportunity to express himself in the senior squad, despite being just 18 years old.

Garnacho has scored some vital goals for Manchester United this season and his performances have led to him becoming a key player in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are keeping tabs on Garnacho.

The Express have recently reported that Manchester United are set to offer Garnacho a new contract with a salary ten times more than his current wage.

This sort of money could tempt Garnacho to sign a new contract and stay with Manchester United, but there’s a good chance the aforementioned interested clubs could offer him a similar amount.

Garnacho is playing a reasonable amount for United at such a young age, so it seems silly to try and seek a move so early in his career.