Chelsea’s Thiago Silva has hinted that he could stay in football after retirement.

The Brazilian defender was brutally eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the quarter-final stage at the hands of Croatia.

Despite coming into Friday afternoon’s matchup as the huge underdogs to reach the semi-finals, Luka Modric’s Croatia stunned the world by pulling off a monumental upset and beating the South Americans on penalties.

Although Neymar was reduced to tears at the game’s full-time whistle, Chelsea’s Silva had a more composed response to his country’s disappointment.

According to BeIN Sports, the veteran defender, when asked for his thoughts on his future, admitted he will never lift the prestigious World Cup, but did hint he could return to international duty in a different role – perhaps even in management.

