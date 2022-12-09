Croatia pull off huge World Cup upset to knock favourites Brazil out

Croatia, after beating Brazil on penalties, are through to the World Cup semi-finals.

The Europeans looked, at one point, nailed on to be sent home after Neymar dazzled and scored a brilliant solo goal deep into extra time.

However, refusing to be beaten by Neymar’s 105th-minute goal, substitute forward Bruno Petkovic managed to latch onto a cross just minutes later and thanks to a lucky deflection, somehow found the back of the net.

MORE: Exclusive: It will be “difficult” for PSG to rival Liverpool for world class midfielder transfer

Setting up a tense penalty shootout, the Croatians, who had won all three of their last three shootouts, would have felt confident.

Although facing the Brazilian fans, Croatia managed to hold their nerve, and after Brazil and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo missed his country’s opening spot-kick, the Europeans were given a massive boost, thanks to goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who made a superb save.

Scoring all of their spot kicks, all the pressure fell to Marquinhos to score Brazil’s fourth spot kick or face elimination, and unfortunately for the PSG centre-back, the post came to his opponent’s rescue.

Croatia’s dramatic triumph will now see them play the winner of the Netherlands and Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals.