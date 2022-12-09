Fabrizio Romano drops big news regarding the future of Man United’s right-back position

Manchester United are ready to push ahead with tieing Diogo Dalot down to a new contract which will see another star leave Old Trafford next year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United are set to meet with the Portugal international after the World Cup as they want to keep the right-back at Old Trafford for the next couple of seasons.

Dalot has been immense since Erik ten Hag has taken the reins at Old Trafford and the Dutch coach has elevated the 23-year-old to become one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.

Man United’s plan for the right-back position is to sign Dalot to a new deal, sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and bring in a new backup in 2023.

Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot's new contract. He's doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup. ??? #MUFC Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022

Wan-Bissaka has been at Old Trafford since joining from Crystal Palace back in 2019 but the 25-year-old has never got up and running at the Manchester club.

The right-back showed glimpses of his quality under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has now lost his place to Dalot.

The Portuguese star has gained Ten Hag’s trust across the opening part of the campaign and will now be rewarded for his performances as he looks set to be Man United’s right-back for a few more seasons.