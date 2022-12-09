Howe reveals the first player he wants Newcastle to sign up in January

Newcastle want to extend the stay of goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karius made his first appearance for Newcastle against Al-Hilal recently, with number one Nick Pope away with England at the World Cup.

The former Liverpool man is set to leave the club next month after only signing a short-term deal, but Eddie Howe is now considering extending Karius’ contract at Newcastle.

“We’ll wait and see. I’d like him to stay but obviously, the two parties have got to agree, so fingers crossed,” said Howe, as relayed by Newcastle World.

 

