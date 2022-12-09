Jesse Marsch confirms he held talks with wantaway Leeds star

Mateusz Klich, 32, has reportedly had “some chats” with Jesse Marsch about his future after the player was rumored to be leaving Leeds United.

Klich is being watched by a number of MLS teams, including DC United, which Wayne Rooney manages, according to the Polish news outlet Sportowefakty.

After being questioned about Klich’s future, Marsch said that the 32-year-old and the American had some conversations about his future.

“It’s not totally clear yet, I think we should hold off on saying anything about that. There have been some conversations but nothing’s concrete yet,” said Jesse Marsch.

