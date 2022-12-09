Mateusz Klich, 32, has reportedly had “some chats” with Jesse Marsch about his future after the player was rumored to be leaving Leeds United.

Klich is being watched by a number of MLS teams, including DC United, which Wayne Rooney manages, according to the Polish news outlet Sportowefakty.

After being questioned about Klich’s future, Marsch said that the 32-year-old and the American had some conversations about his future.

“It’s not totally clear yet, I think we should hold off on saying anything about that. There have been some conversations but nothing’s concrete yet,” said Jesse Marsch.