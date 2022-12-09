Journalist makes huge discovery about Man United on World Cup manager’s phone

A Dutch journalist at the World Cup has made a huge discovery regarding Manchester United after finding a manager’s phone in a hotel toilet.

In a bit of a bizarre story carried by the Mirror, it has been claimed that De Telegraaf’s football writer Valentijn Driessen found Netherland’s manager Louis van Gaal’s mobile phone in a hotel toilet, where he discovered that the former Man United boss had two missed calls from a caller ID that said ‘Manchester United‘.

Driessen immediately returned the phone to Van Gaal, with it alleged the Dutch coach was less than impressed that the journalist found it.

This is being seen as the Premier League club stepping up their pursuit of PSV forward Cody Gakpo, who United are being heavily linked with.

According to talkSPORT, Man United are reportedly eyeing up a £50m move in January for the 23-year-old, who is currently shining at the World Cup.

As well as his fine form for Holland, Gakpo has starred at club level this season – chipping in with 13 goals and 17 assists from just 24 games in all competitions.

Man United have just one player with the Dutch national team in Qatar, Tyrell Malacia, so these calls seem to have another purpose.