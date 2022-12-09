Leicester City have set the price tag for James Maddison ahead of the January window as Newcastle eye up a move for the England international.

According to Football Insider, should the Magpies make a move for the midfielder during the winter transfer window, they will have to part ways with £60m in order to make the transfer happen.

Leicester have no intention of losing Maddison midway through the season and they feel that his value has increased following his impressive form throughout the opening part of the season.

Newcastle tried to sign Maddison over the summer but had multiple bids rejected by Leicester.

The £60m fee would put the 26-year-old out of Newcastle’s reach next month, according to the report, as the Tyneside club need to adhere to financial fair play rules in January.

Maddison is out of contract at Leicester in the summer of 2024, which places his long-term future at the club in severe doubt.