Liverpool unlikely to pursue heavily-linked World Cup quarter-finalist

Liverpool may opt against pursuing a deal for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has hinted that Jurgen Klopp may feel confident that the Reds’ younger players can fulfil their potential, particularly those who play in midfield.

Although Liverpool are thought to be heavily interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, considering they signed Fabio Carvalho in the summer, it seems unlikely the FSG-owned giants will want Amrabat as well, and Jones feels the same way.

“I’d be surprised over this one given they’ve got Harvey Elliott coming in,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“They’ve got Carvalho, they’ve got other players that I think mean that they don’t need to go down this route.”

The attention Amrabat is attracting comes as no surprise though. The 26-year-old midfielder, who is currently representing Morocco in the World Cup, has enjoyed a hugely impressive campaign, and according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via the Daily Mail), is wanted by several clubs, including Liverpool.

Helping to guide his country to the prestigious tournament’s quarter-finals, Morocco, if they’re to book their place in the semi-finals, will need to get past a very strong-looking Portugal on Saturday.

Domestically, since joining Fiorentina from Hellas Verona two years ago, Amrabat, who has up to three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 78 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a single goal along the way.