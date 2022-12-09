Man United make transfer decision on Real Madrid-linked star

Despite the reported interest in Bruno Fernandes, according to reports, Manchester United have ‘no real concerns’ the midfielder will leave Old Trafford any time soon.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who claims the Red Devils view Fernandes as an integral part of their future plans.

Since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon three years ago, Fernandes, 28, has helped inject the ‘fear factor’ back into United.

Kicking off his opening six months with the 20-time league winners, the 28-year-old managed to provide 11 assists and score 17 goals, across all competitions – incredible numbers that made him undroppable.

Consequently, the midfielder’s stock has risen immensely and according to recent reports, Fernandes’ form is not going unnoticed.

Record have claimed that United’s number eight has emerged as a target for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

However, despite the mounting interest in Fernandes, who still has five years left on his deal, United appear to have ruled out a transfer.

“After checking this out, there’s no real concerns at all from Manchester United’s end,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“He signed a new contract this year and ten Hag loves him. He’s central to everything he’s got planned.

“I don’t think there’s any way he’s going to be sold to help fund another big transfer.”

Fernandes is currently away on international duty representing Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The attacking midfielder is enjoying a hugely impressive campaign but now in the process of preparing to take on Morocco in the tournament’s quarter-finals, Fernandes will need to remain fully focused so Fernando Santos will be hoping these latest transfer rumours do not serve as a distraction.