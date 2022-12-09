Man United planning for future without £50m signing

Man United are preparing to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka once the January transfer window opens next month.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Red Devils are in the process of planning for life without the 25-year-old.

Understood to be a target for former club Crystal Palace, Wan-Bissaka, who has fallen out of favour with new boss Erik Ten Hag, appears nailed on to leave Old Trafford as early as next month.

Although a move has yet to be finalised, the Red Devils’ decision-makers are planning how best to replace the London-born right-back, who was signed for around £50m from the Eagles back in the summer of 2019.

According to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, talks to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract are set for once the World Cup concludes.

Should the Portugual international commit his long-term future to United, then it is a given that he will continue to be Ten Hag’s first-choice right-back, however, 90min have not ruled out the possibility of the 20-time league winners recalling Ethan Laird, who is currently out on loan with Championship side QPR.