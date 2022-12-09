Manchester United and Arsenal could sign World Cup star for just £1.7m

Manchester United and Arsenal could reportedly sign Netherlands attacker Memphis Depay for just £1.7m.

Depay is set to face Argentina in the quarter-final of the World Cup with Holland on Friday afternoon. The former Manchester United man has played a pivotal role in their early World Cup success this tournament, and he could be rewarded with a move away from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

A report from Sport last month reported that Arsenal were interested in signing Depay, with Florian Plettenberg also reporting that Manchester United had begun talks to sign their former player.

Now, a fresh report from SPORT has claimed that Depay will be available for just £1.7m. Both Manchester United and Arsenal could snap Barcelona’s hand off at this price, especially considering their attacking problems.

Manchester United have just lost Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was recently terminated, and Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to be sidelined for a little while after undergoing surgery.

At £1.7m, it could be difficult for either club to turn down, and I’m sure they will be keeping a close eye on his performances for the remainder of the World Cup.