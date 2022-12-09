Manchester United looking to sign World Cup star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United are looking to sign Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos who is currently flourishing at the World Cup.

Ramos has been patiently waiting for his chance at the World Cup with Portugal. In their round of 16 tie against Switzerland, Portugal manager Fernando Santos opted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven.

A controversial move, due to Ronaldo’s pedigree, but his replacement Ramos managed to hit a hattrick, proving Santos’ decision to be a smart one.

Ronaldo is now going to find it difficult to break back into the starting eleven, and Ramos is now attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

A report from Fichajes has claimed that Manchester United are interested in signing Ramos, with Ronaldo’s contract terminated last month.

At the age of 21, Ramos still has plenty of time to reach his full potential. However, he’s already scoring goals for his country in the knockout stages of the World Cup, so there’s no doubt he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United.

With Ronaldo out the door, bringing in a striker could be a priority for Erik ten Hag in the upcoming transfer window.