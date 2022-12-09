Newcastle enter race for striker but 23-year-old wants a move to Manchester United

Newcastle have entered the race to sign Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix but the Portuguese star wants a move to Manchester United.

Felix was named Atletico Madrid’s player of the year in the 2021/2022 season. At 23 years old, Felix is now a regular for both his club and country and his performances have turned the heads of clubs around Europe.

Now, according to Football Transfers, Newcastle have entered the race to sign Felix, but the 23-year-old would prefer a move to Manchester United.

With Alexander Isak out injured and Felix capable of playing across the front three, it makes sense to see Eddie Howe targeting a player of Felix’s calibre.

However, the report claims that the lack of Champions League football could be a factor in Felix deciding against a move to Newcastle.

It’s a similar story for Manchester United who are also not in the Champions League, but the magnitude and stature of the club is always an attraction to players.

If Manchester United can improve their league position during the January transfer window, then Felix could be tempted by a move to Old Trafford.