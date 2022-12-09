Football Insider recently claimed that West Ham had halted contract talks with defender Ben Johnson.

The report claims that West Ham have ended discussions over a new deal for now as they are growing frustrated over being unable to strike an agreement over the last 12 months.

Now, pundit Kevin Campbell has claimed that this is unfair on Johnson, who should be offered a wage he deserves.

“You tend to find the home-grown players, mostly, don’t get treated with the same respect as these big-money signings. He’s come through the ranks, and he’s seeing these signings coming into the club – there’s big money flying around. We’re talking first-team contracts. Maybe Johnson isn’t being offered the going rate – and that’s disrespectful. He’s very capable, he’s never let West Ham down. Maybe he wants to test the open market. If he’s a free agent, he’ll get that wage,” said Campbell, speaking to Football Insider.

Johnson may consider a move away from West Ham if he feels he’s being treated unfairly in comparison to the big name signings that join the club.