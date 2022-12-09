Spanish boss could now replace David Moyes at West Ham

West Ham could consider former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez if they decide to sack David Moyes.

Martinez recently left his position as Belgium manager after they failed to get out of the group stage at the World Cup.

With West Ham struggling so far this season, Moyes’ managerial performance has come under scrutiny, and journalist Dean Jones has claimed that West Ham could target Martinez if they decide to sack Moyes.

“Of course, at the back of their minds, the club will have to be considering now what would happen next [if Moyes is sacked]. Roberto Martinez as an option will be mentioned but how does he compare to other names that are going to be available in the market?” Said Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

