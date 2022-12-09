Terrible news coming out of Liverpool as key star to undergo surgery with lengthy return

The news broke earlier today that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has left the Reds’ training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

The Colombian suffered the original injury against Arsenal back in early October and has not played since, but there was a bit of delight from Liverpool fans this week as the winger travelled with the squad to Dubai.

According to The Athletic, Diaz only returned to parts of team training on Tuesday following eight weeks on the sidelines, but today complained of discomfort in the same knee as his injury and the decision was taken for him to return to the UK.

Following up on that news, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra has confirmed that Diaz will undergo surgery tomorrow to recover from the lateral collateral ligament injury in his knee.

That is likely to keep him out of action until March, says the journalist, which is a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp as he tries to turn Liverpool’s season around after the World Cup.

Liverpool return to action against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on December 22, and Diaz is now going to miss this crucial holiday period and more.