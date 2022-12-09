Leeds United presenter Ger Lynch has claimed there would be uproar from fans should the club re-sign Chris Wood.

The New Zealand international previously played for Leeds between 2015 and 2017 where he bagged a decent return of 44 goals and nine assists across 88 games.

Wood is the third-choice striker at Newcastle behind Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, therefore, his game time will be limited at St. James’ Park throughout the second half of the season.

The forward could be signed by Leeds in January to reduce the burden on Rodrigo amid Patrick Bamford’s torrid season so far.

However, Lynch spoke firmly on his YouTube channel against the move claiming it’s just agent work and nothing to it.

The presenter said: “I think it’s a very busy agent panicking to try and get a player [a move] who’s not getting any game time.

“His best years are way behind him and he doesn’t suit the style of play that Leeds play, it’s an agent story and a bit lazy.

“If Leeds signed Chris Wood as their striker there would be uproar.”