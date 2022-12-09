Tite has left his role as Brazil’s head coach.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that the 61-year-old is ‘no longer’ the South American’s head coach.

Tite leaves Brazil. He’s no longer the head coach of the Seleçao after the game lost vs Croatia. It’s over. ??? #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/9UQW63Gfy6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022

Tite and his Brazil national side suffered a shock World Cup exit during the quarter-final stage at the hands of Croatia.

After beating the South Americans on penalties in dramatic fashion, Croatia stunned the world by sending the tournament’s favourites home and progressing to the semi-finals themselves.

Following what was a truly remarkable game, which will now see Croatia prepare for a semi-final showdown against the winner of the Netherlands’ quarter-final against Argentina, Croatia remain contenders to improve on their 2018 campaign, which saw them finish runners-up.

As for Tite, he will no longer lead Brazil with the manager’s role now a vacant position.