Tite leaves role as Brazil’s head coach following shock World Cup exit

Posted by

Tite has left his role as Brazil’s head coach.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that the 61-year-old is ‘no longer’ the South American’s head coach.

Tite and his Brazil national side suffered a shock World Cup exit during the quarter-final stage at the hands of Croatia.

After beating the South Americans on penalties in dramatic fashion, Croatia stunned the world by sending the tournament’s favourites home and progressing to the semi-finals themselves.

MORE: Croatia pull off huge World Cup upset to knock favourites Brazil out

More Stories / Latest News
Thiago Silva reacts to Brazil’s shock World Cup exit, hints at new role after retirement
Video: Beautiful World Cup moment as Perisic’s son consoles Neymar after Brazil exit
Video: Argentina fans go wild inside stadium as Brazil exit the World Cup

Following what was a truly remarkable game, which will now see Croatia prepare for a semi-final showdown against the winner of the Netherlands’ quarter-final against Argentina, Croatia remain contenders to improve on their 2018 campaign, which saw them finish runners-up.

As for Tite, he will no longer lead Brazil with the manager’s role now a vacant position.

More Stories Tite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.