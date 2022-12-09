Video: Argentina fans go wild inside stadium as Brazil exit the World Cup

The favourites for the 2022 World Cup are out of the competition as Croatia ended Brazil’s dreams on penalties in the quarter-finals.

This Brazilian team was tipped as the one to end the country’s 20-year wait for the trophy to return to the South American country but their exit brought delight to their rivals Argentina.

This makes the Argentine’s life much easier as they are on the same side of the draw and watching Brazil get knocked out brought delight to their fans as they wait for their match with the Netherlands to kick off.