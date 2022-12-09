Video: Beautiful World Cup moment as Perisic’s son consoles Neymar after Brazil exit

World Cup favourites Brazil are out of the tournament following their quarter-finals defeat to Croatia and there was a beautiful moment after the match involving the son of Tottenham star Ivan Perisic and Neymar.

Neymar was Brazil’s only goalscorer on the night but never got the chance to take a penalty, as his country were defeated 4-2 in the shootout.

The PSG superstar was devasted after the match and was seen in tears on the pitch, but that led to a beautiful moment as the son of Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic ran over to the 30-year-old to console him.

The moment captured the beauty of football as the Brazil star received a much-needed hug from one of his fans.