Video: Beautiful World Cup moment as Perisic’s son consoles Neymar after Brazil exit

World Cup favourites Brazil are out of the tournament following their quarter-finals defeat to Croatia and there was a beautiful moment after the match involving the son of Tottenham star Ivan Perisic and Neymar.
Neymar was Brazil’s only goalscorer on the night but never got the chance to take a penalty, as his country were defeated 4-2 in the shootout.
The PSG superstar was devasted after the match and was seen in tears on the pitch, but that led to a beautiful moment as the son of Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic ran over to the 30-year-old to console him.
The moment captured the beauty of football as the Brazil star received a much-needed hug from one of his fans.
? Lovely moment as a child from the celebrating Croatia squad – looks like Ivan Perisic family – runs over to console Neymar after #HRV shock Brazil to end #BRA dream of 1st #FIFAWorldCup since 2002 & record-extending 6th titlehttps://t.co/cyXMYoPulg@TheAthleticFC #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/HU2tZthP82
— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 9, 2022