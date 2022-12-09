Video: Beautiful World Cup moment as Perisic’s son consoles Neymar after Brazil exit

Tottenham FC
Posted by

World Cup favourites Brazil are out of the tournament following their quarter-finals defeat to Croatia and there was a beautiful moment after the match involving the son of Tottenham star Ivan Perisic and Neymar. 

Neymar was Brazil’s only goalscorer on the night but never got the chance to take a penalty, as his country were defeated 4-2 in the shootout.

The PSG superstar was devasted after the match and was seen in tears on the pitch, but that led to a beautiful moment as the son of Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic ran over to the 30-year-old to console him.

The moment captured the beauty of football as the Brazil star received a much-needed hug from one of his fans.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Argentina fans go wild inside stadium as Brazil exit the World Cup
(Video) Neymar breaks down in tears following shock World Cup exit
Croatia pull off huge World Cup upset to knock favourites Brazil out
More Stories Ivan Perisic Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.