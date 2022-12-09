(Video) Croatia stun Brazil with dramatic extra-time equaliser

Posted by

Croatia are not out of the World Cup yet.

The Europeans, who are taking on tournament favourites Brazil in today’s first quarter-final, managed to hold their opponents for 90 minutes but saw their defence finally breached in the 105th minute.

Poster boy Neymar managed to break free of the Croatian’s backline, and after going on a dazzling run, slotted the ball beyond goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

MORE: Exclusive: It will be “difficult” for PSG to rival Liverpool for world class midfielder transfer

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Neymar scores sensational extra-time solo goal vs Croatia
‘There would be uproar by Leeds fans’ – Orta told not to sign Premier League striker
Man United planning for future without £50m signing

Although looking nailed on to see the game out, Brazil have found themselves pegged back with just a few minutes left to play.

Substitute forward Bruno Petkovic, with the help of a fortunate deflection, managed to latch on the end of a cross and squeeze the ball past Liverpool’s Alisson.

Penalties… Here we go.

More Stories Bruno Petkovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.