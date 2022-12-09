Video: Incredible alternative angle of Lionel Messi’s insane assist vs the Netherlands

In what has been a crazy game overall between Argentina and the Netherlands the first goal of the match was a beautiful one. 

Nahuel Molina scored his first goal of the tournament after making a bursting run up the field and settled Argentina after a tricky start.

The star of the goal, however, was Lionel Messi who produced a sensational pass to set it up.

It looked brilliant from the broadcaster’s view but the assist can now be seen from an incredible alternative angle, which is available below.

Footage courtesy of FIFA

