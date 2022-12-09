Video: Leandro Paredes causes fight after kicking ball into Netherlands dugout

Argentina and the Netherlands’ quarter-final clash had a moment of carnage after Leandro Paredes kicked the ball into the Dutch dugout.
With the match at 2-1 and a place in the semi-finals on the line, the tension was palpable inside the Lusail Stadium and it all boiled over thanks to Juventus’ Leandro Paredes.
The midfielder made a heavy tackle and then decided to kick the loose ball into the Dutch dugout.
All the players on the bench ran out onto the pitch to confront Paredes and a scuffle occurred, adding another layer of drama to the clash.
Well… that escalated quickly! ?#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/k2t1Or95gz
OH MY ?
Things are HEATED between Argentina and Netherlands ? pic.twitter.com/7NXz93ts8x
?? 1-2 ??
Yellow for Leandro Paredes after this
? Watch live now on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer: https://t.co/2a31t0nJdX
? Live updates: https://t.co/WYLR1TyMV2#FifaWorldCup #NEDARG #rtsoccer pic.twitter.com/gDJMkBgaDh
