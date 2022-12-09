Video: Leandro Paredes causes fight after kicking ball into Netherlands dugout

Juventus
Posted by

Argentina and the Netherlands’ quarter-final clash had a moment of carnage after Leandro Paredes kicked the ball into the Dutch dugout. 

With the match at 2-1 and a place in the semi-finals on the line, the tension was palpable inside the Lusail Stadium and it all boiled over thanks to Juventus’ Leandro Paredes.

The midfielder made a heavy tackle and then decided to kick the loose ball into the Dutch dugout.

All the players on the bench ran out onto the pitch to confront Paredes and a scuffle occurred, adding another layer of drama to the clash.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Wout Weghorst pulls one back for the Netherlands vs Argentina
(Video) Messi doubles Argentina’s lead from penalty spot vs the Netherlands
West Ham a serious contender to land talented Barcelona attacker
More Stories Leandro Paredes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.