Video: Leandro Paredes causes fight after kicking ball into Netherlands dugout

Argentina and the Netherlands’ quarter-final clash had a moment of carnage after Leandro Paredes kicked the ball into the Dutch dugout.

With the match at 2-1 and a place in the semi-finals on the line, the tension was palpable inside the Lusail Stadium and it all boiled over thanks to Juventus’ Leandro Paredes.

The midfielder made a heavy tackle and then decided to kick the loose ball into the Dutch dugout.

All the players on the bench ran out onto the pitch to confront Paredes and a scuffle occurred, adding another layer of drama to the clash.