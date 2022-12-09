He may not have scored it himself, but Argentina’s Lionel Messi played a huge role in his country’s World Cup quarter-final opener against the Netherlands.
Looking to book their place in the prestigious tournament’s semi-finals, Argentina will first need to get past Louis Van Gaal’s tricky Oranje.
MORE: Croatia pull off huge World Cup upset to knock favourites Brazil out
Although a tough game on paper, the South Americans have started off the much better of the two sides and following a piece of magic by Messi, full-back Nahuel Molina was able to slot the ball past opposition goalkeeper Andries Noppert.
Lionel Messi ?? Nahuel Molina!
Argentina are in front ?
Watch on @BBCiPlayer or @BBCOne, or listen on @BBCSounds ???#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 9, 2022