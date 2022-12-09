(Video) Magic from Messi leads to Molina opener vs the Netherlands

He may not have scored it himself, but Argentina’s Lionel Messi played a huge role in his country’s World Cup quarter-final opener against the Netherlands.

Looking to book their place in the prestigious tournament’s semi-finals, Argentina will first need to get past Louis Van Gaal’s tricky Oranje.

MORE: Croatia pull off huge World Cup upset to knock favourites Brazil out

Although a tough game on paper, the South Americans have started off the much better of the two sides and following a piece of magic by Messi, full-back Nahuel Molina was able to slot the ball past opposition goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

