(Video) Messi doubles Argentina’s lead from penalty spot vs the Netherlands

Lionel Messi has once again proven to be the difference for Argentina during their World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands on Friday evening.

The Argentine superstar has enjoyed a brilliant game, playing a vital role in full-back Nahuel Molina’s first-half opener.

Clearly not content with just an assist, the Paris Saint-Germain wide-attacker found himself on the scoresheet after successfully converting a penalty kick following Denzel Dumfries’ challenge on Marcos Acuna.

Can Messi and Argentina go all the way? – Let us know your World Cup predictions in the comments below.

