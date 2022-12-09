(Video) Neymar breaks down in tears following shock World Cup exit

Brazil suffered a shock defeat against Croatia during Friday afternoon’s first World Cup quarter-final.

The South Americans, who were the tournament’s favourites, were sent crashing out of the prestigious competition after Croatia beat them 4-2 on penalties.

After Real Madrid’s Rodrygo missed his country’s first spot-kick and Croatia retained a 100 per cent strike rate, all the pressure fell onto the shoulders of PSG’s Marquinhos. However, failing to convert his important penalty, the Brazilian defender smashed the ball onto the post.

The scenes that followed saw the Croatia squad celebrating passionately but Brazil’s Neymar, who did give the South Americans the lead in extra-time before Bruno Petkovic equalised just minutes later, was reduced to tears.

Pictures courtesy of TSN