(Video) Neymar scores sensational extra-time solo goal vs Croatia

Neymar has given Brazil a vitally important lead in extra-time against Croatia.

The South Americans have struggled to break down Luka Modric’s Croatia in today’s first World Cup quarter-final and with the game all level at 0-0 after 90 minutes, extra time was needed.

Fearing the possibility of penalties, Brazil would have been desperate to snatch a potential winner in extra time’s final 30 minutes, and the country’s poster boy Neymar was once again the man to produce the goods when they mattered most.

Combining superbly with West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, but doing most of the work himself, Neymar danced his way around several Croatian players before rounding the goalkeeper and firing the ball into the back of the net.

