(Video) Phenomenal set-piece routine sees Netherlands net last-minute equaliser vs Argentina

Posted by

The Netherlands have pulled off an insanely good set-piece routine.

The Europeans, who are in action at the Lusail Iconic Stadium for tonight’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, have played a dreadful game overall.

Barely laying a glove on their South American opponents, it took Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje, who were trailing two-nill, over 80 minutes to get on the scoresheet.

MORE: Exclusive: Gakpo Arsenal, Bellingham PSG, Felix exit, Endrick transfer date, and more – Fabrizio Romano

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Leandro Paredes causes fight after kicking ball into Netherlands dugout
(Video) Wout Weghorst pulls one back for the Netherlands vs Argentina
(Video) Messi doubles Argentina’s lead from penalty spot vs the Netherlands

Introduced with a little over 10 minutes to play, substitute Wout Weghorst managed to net a header before finishing off a ridiculously good set-piece routine in the game’s final minute.

More Stories Wout Weghorst

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.