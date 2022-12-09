(Video) Phenomenal set-piece routine sees Netherlands net last-minute equaliser vs Argentina

The Netherlands have pulled off an insanely good set-piece routine.
The Europeans, who are in action at the Lusail Iconic Stadium for tonight’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, have played a dreadful game overall.
Barely laying a glove on their South American opponents, it took Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje, who were trailing two-nill, over 80 minutes to get on the scoresheet.
Introduced with a little over 10 minutes to play, substitute Wout Weghorst managed to net a header before finishing off a ridiculously good set-piece routine in the game’s final minute.
WELL THEN ?
Wout Weghorst’s second goal sends it to extra-time! ?#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2pVsJhuKQf
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 9, 2022