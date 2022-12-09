(Video) Virgil Van Dijk brutally shoves Argentina star to ground

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Virgil Van Dijk was not taking any nonsense from Argentina during the Netherlands’ blockbuster World Cup quarter-final on Friday night.

The Liverpool defender found himself embroiled in a huge bust-up after midfielder Leandro Paredes became frustrated and blasted the ball into the Oranje’s substitute’s bench.

MORE: Croatia pull off huge World Cup upset to knock favourites Brazil out

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Phenomenal set-piece routine sees Netherlands net last-minute equaliser vs Argentina
Video: Leandro Paredes causes fight after kicking ball into Netherlands dugout
(Video) Wout Weghorst pulls one back for the Netherlands vs Argentina

Racing over to show the South American exactly what he thought of his actions, the Liverpool skipper barged Paredes to the ground.

Check the scenes out below.

More Stories Leandro Paredes Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.