(Video) Virgil Van Dijk brutally shoves Argentina star to ground

Virgil Van Dijk was not taking any nonsense from Argentina during the Netherlands’ blockbuster World Cup quarter-final on Friday night.

The Liverpool defender found himself embroiled in a huge bust-up after midfielder Leandro Paredes became frustrated and blasted the ball into the Oranje’s substitute’s bench.

Racing over to show the South American exactly what he thought of his actions, the Liverpool skipper barged Paredes to the ground.

Check the scenes out below.