(Video) Wout Weghorst pulls one back for the Netherlands vs Argentina

Posted by

Despite trailing two-nill for the majority of Friday night’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, the Netherlands have set up a grandstand finale after pulling one back with just seven minutes of normal time to go.

Lionel Messi has pulled all the strings during tonight’s epic showdown with the Paris Saint-Germain star setting up his country’s first and before bagging their second from the penalty spot in the second half.

MORE: Exclusive: Gakpo Arsenal, Bellingham PSG, Felix exit, Endrick transfer date, and more – Fabrizio Romano

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Messi doubles Argentina’s lead from penalty spot vs the Netherlands
West Ham a serious contender to land talented Barcelona attacker
Journalist makes huge discovery about Man United on World Cup manager’s phone

However, just minutes before the game is due to end, substitute Wout Weghorst managed to pop up and head home a hugely important goal for Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.