(Video) Wout Weghorst pulls one back for the Netherlands vs Argentina

Despite trailing two-nill for the majority of Friday night’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, the Netherlands have set up a grandstand finale after pulling one back with just seven minutes of normal time to go.

Lionel Messi has pulled all the strings during tonight’s epic showdown with the Paris Saint-Germain star setting up his country’s first and before bagging their second from the penalty spot in the second half.

However, just minutes before the game is due to end, substitute Wout Weghorst managed to pop up and head home a hugely important goal for Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje.