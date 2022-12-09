West Ham a serious contender to land talented Barcelona attacker

West Ham United are in talks to sign Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as the Dutch star looks likely to leave the La Liga giants.

That is according to 90min, who reports that the Hammers are interested in the forward despite Roma holding talks with Barcelona over a potential move.

West Ham are reportedly being kept in the loop about Depay’s situation and have already spoken to the player’s representatives – along with many other clubs.

Aside from the Hammers, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle are the other English clubs following the Dutchman’s situation but Roma are leading the race at the moment.

With West Ham hovering outside of the relegation zone, this is an ambitious move from the London club considering the other clubs involved.

It would be a huge signing for David Moyes should they pull it off but it seems like it could be a difficult one.