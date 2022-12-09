Kevin Campbell is concerned that West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca may leave the London club only months after moving to England.
Despite a brief period where the Italian showed his quality, Scamacca has struggled overall to settle in East London producing just six goals in 21 games across all competitions.
“Listen, I think he’s done alright. The results haven’t been great for West Ham – but he’s learning a new league and he’s been a difference-maker at times.
“But I’m not surprised to see clubs in Serie A looking at him. He’s an international, did well in Italy last season. He’s not fully integrated into that West Ham system yet, and he has looked a bit isolated at times.
“If the likes of Napoli test the water, come in with a bid – you just never know. It could always happen,” Campbell said.
According to ArenaNapoli, Serie A leaders Napoli are interested in the 23-year-old should he become available despite only arriving from Sassuolo this summer.
Following his tough start, Campbell believes it is possible that Scamacca could leave the club should any of the Italian clubs come knocking.
The former footballer said: “I’m not surprised to see clubs in Serie A looking at him. He’s an international, did well in Italy last season. He’s not fully integrated into that West Ham system yet, and he has looked a bit isolated at times.
“If the likes of Napoli test the water, come in with a bid – you just never know. It could always happen.”