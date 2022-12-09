Kevin Campbell is concerned that West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca may leave the London club only months after moving to England.

Despite a brief period where the Italian showed his quality, Scamacca has struggled overall to settle in East London producing just six goals in 21 games across all competitions.

“Listen, I think he’s done alright. The results haven’t been great for West Ham – but he’s learning a new league and he’s been a difference-maker at times.

“But I’m not surprised to see clubs in Serie A looking at him. He’s an international, did well in Italy last season. He’s not fully integrated into that West Ham system yet, and he has looked a bit isolated at times.

“If the likes of Napoli test the water, come in with a bid – you just never know. It could always happen,” Campbell said.

According to ArenaNapoli, Serie A leaders Napoli are interested in the 23-year-old should he become available despite only arriving from Sassuolo this summer.