French international Marcus Thuram is leaning towards a move to Newcastle.

Thuram is set to be out of contract this summer, so there’s a good chance he could leave during the January transfer window.

A report from SportBILD has claimed that Newcastle are interested in Thuram, and they could now be leading the race.

The report claims that Bayern have now cooled their interest, so unless the German side come in with an offer, Thuram is now leaning towards Newcastle.