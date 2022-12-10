Argentina under FIFA investigation after World Cup rule breaches during the heated encounter vs Netherlands

Posted by

Argentina are being investigated by FIFA following the events that occurred during the heated encounter against the Netherlands.

Lionel Scaloni’s team needed penalties to beat their opponents after Wout Weghorst came off the bench to score two late goals and force extra time. The hugely tense encounter saw the referee pull out 17 yellow cards as well as a red card to Dumfries after the game.

A lot went on during and after the game. Lionel Messi was seen confronting Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal gesturing something and prior to that he also aimed a celebration at him which is said to have something to do with an incident from the past.

FIFA has now opened up an investigation against both Argentinan and the Dutch FA and have issued the following statement (via Mirror):

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands v. Argentina FIFA World Cup™ match that took place on 9 December,” the statement read.

“Additionally, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to the same match.”

Argentina manager Scaloni, as well as several members of his squad, received yellow cards from referee Mateu Lahoz. Meanwhile, Dutch substitute Weghorst was booked for an incident on the touchline before entering the game.

Netherlands bench were furious at Parades after he lashed the ball at them.
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Stan Collymore highlights six players key for England against France
Video: Furious Lionel Messi clashes with Louis van Gaal after the game
Newcastle United told €130m star won’t sign for PIF
The Argentinan players also accused the referee of being biased towards the Netherlands. Goalkeeper Martinez in his fiery post-match interview controversially claimed that the referee “wanted them [Netherlands] to score“.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi also called out the referee and urged FIFA to review the referee. A furious Messi insisted that the match should not have ended the way it did.He told TyC Sports (via Mirror):
“This match shouldn’t have ended as it did.”

“I don’t want to talk about the referee because they sanction you. But people saw what happened.

“We were afraid before the match because we knew how he was and I think FIFA has to review this. You can’t put a referee like him for these matches.”

Argentina will now face Croatia in the semi-finals after the Croats defeated Brazil on penalties, sending one of the world cup favourites home in yet another dramatic game.

 

 

 

 

More Stories Argentina The Netherlands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.