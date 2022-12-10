Argentina under FIFA investigation after World Cup rule breaches during the heated encounter vs Netherlands

Argentina are being investigated by FIFA following the events that occurred during the heated encounter against the Netherlands.

Lionel Scaloni’s team needed penalties to beat their opponents after Wout Weghorst came off the bench to score two late goals and force extra time. The hugely tense encounter saw the referee pull out 17 yellow cards as well as a red card to Dumfries after the game.

A lot went on during and after the game. Lionel Messi was seen confronting Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal gesturing something and prior to that he also aimed a celebration at him which is said to have something to do with an incident from the past.

FIFA has now opened up an investigation against both Argentinan and the Dutch FA and have issued the following statement (via Mirror):

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands v. Argentina FIFA World Cup™ match that took place on 9 December,” the statement read.

“Additionally, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to the same match.”

Argentina manager Scaloni, as well as several members of his squad, received yellow cards from referee Mateu Lahoz. Meanwhile, Dutch substitute Weghorst was booked for an incident on the touchline before entering the game.