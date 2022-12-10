Arsenal have reignited their interest in Dusan Vlahovic after Gabriel Jesus underwent surgery due to a knee injury.

There were many rumours linking Vlahovic to Arsenal before he joined Juventus. The Serbian striker boasts an impressive goalscoring record despite being just 22 years old, having scored 38 league goals in just two seasons at Fiorentina.

A report from Calcio Mercato has now claimed that four or five European clubs are now showing an interest in Vlahovic, with Arsenal currently leading the race.

After Jesus was ruled out for an extended period following knee surgery, Mikel Arteta may consider bringing in another forward during the January transfer window.

A versatile forward would be ideal, with Arsenal needing strength in depth in wide areas.

However, Vlahovic could be a little out of Arsenal’s price range considering they may not have even targeted a striker if it wasn’t for Jesus’ injury. Sticking with Eddie Nketiah and bringing in a wide player capable of playing up top would be a more shrewd bit of business from Arsenal.