Barcelona closing in on the signing of Chelsea midfielder

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Kante is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, and after spending vast amounts of time on the sidelines this campaign, Chelsea may look to move him on rather than tie him down to a new deal.

The French international has played a key role in Chelsea’s success since making the move from Leicester City, but there’s no doubt he’s slowly starting to decline.

Now, according to SPORT, Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Kante. The report claims that the two parties have been in contact for a few weeks, with Barcelona waiting to see how his hamstring injury progresses.

Due to their poor financial situation, Barcelona won’t have a lot of money to spend, so signing players like Kante on a free transfer will be necessary if they want to improve their squad.

From January, Kante will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of the Premier League if Chelsea don’t agree a new contract with the Frenchman.