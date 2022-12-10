Barcelona eyeing Manchester United star in Bosman move next summer

Barcelona are eyeing Manchester United defender Luke Shaw in a Bosman move next summer.

The signing of Tyrell Malacia appears to have kicked Shaw into another gear this season. With added competition, Shaw has upped his game, with new signing Malacia struggling for game time.

Shaw is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club during the January transfer window.

Now, according to SPORT, Barcelona are interested in making a move for Shaw in a Bosman move.

With Barcelona’s financial issues, they appear to be targeting free transfers where possible in their recruitment. However, there’s a good chance Manchester United will look to tie Shaw down to a new deal, even if just to hold his value.

Shaw is a key player for Manchester United, so losing him on a free transfer would be catastrophic.

Fitness and injuries have been an issue for Shaw in the past, but this season he seems to be over these troubles and he’s beginning to show consistent form.

