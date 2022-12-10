Chelsea and Manchester United have entered the race to sign former Spurs defender Juan Foyth.

Since moving to Villarreal, Foyth has kicked on in his career and developed into an excellent defender. The Argentinian international struggled to find consistent form during his time at Tottenham, before moving to Spain.

At Spurs, Foyth predominantly played as a central defender, but he’s now proved his versatility for Villarreal and has been utilised all across the defence.

Now, according to Fichajes, both Manchester United and Chelsea are looking to bring the former Spurs defender back to the Premier League, with Villarreal valuing Foyth at around €42m.

Foyth has predominantly played as a right-back for Villarreal which could be the reason for Manchester United’s interest. Diogo Dalot has been impressive this season, but he has struggled to be consistent since joining the club.

His versatility would make him a useful option for both Chelsea and Manchester United, and despite struggling in England previously, at least a move to the Premier League wouldn’t be a shock to the system.