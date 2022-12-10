Chelsea interested in signing 27-year-old defender currently flourishing at the World Cup

Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic defender Josip Juranovic who is currently flourishing at the World Cup in Qatar with Croatia.

In Croatia’s recent game against Brazil, Juranovic played a pivotal role in helping his country advance into the semi-finals of the World Cup. Vinicius JR was substituted midway through the second half, with Juranovic nullifying his threat throughout the game.

The 27-year-old has had an impressive tournament with the Brazil game a standout, and there is no doubt scouts around Europe will have liked what they’ve seen throughout the World Cup.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea had Juranovic on their radar during the summer transfer window and still do today, as seen in the tweet below.

Chelsea had Juranovic on the radar in the summer, still the case now. https://t.co/3ipFUdGPaR — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) December 9, 2022

It feels like a matter of time before Juranovic gets a big move. With all due respect to Celtic, when a Premier League club comes knocking, they often find it difficult to keep hold of players.

With Reece James struggling with injuries, Juranovic could be brought in to provide some much-needed cover and competition for the England defender.