Crystal Palace now believe they lead race to sign World Cup striker

Crystal Palace FC
Crystal Palace are interested in signing Watford and Senegal attacker Ismaila Sarr.

That’s according to journalist and former Foot Mercato editor Ignazio Genuardi, who believes there are three Premier League clubs chasing the African’s signature.

Having consistently been Watford’s best player, as well as boasting a World Cup campaign on his CV, it appears to be only a matter of time before the 24-year-old departs the Hornets.

Posting an exciting update on his Twitter, Genuardi has claimed that ‘in addition’ to Aston Villa and Everton, Patrick Viera’s Eagles are also tracking the talented winger.

Since joining Watford from Rennes back in 2019, Sarr, who has 18 months left on his contract, has gone on to feature in 109 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 51 goals along the way.

