Eddie Howe now has doubts about Newcastle United star

Despite playing a big role under Eddie Howe prior to Bruno Guimaraes’ arrival, Newcastle United’s Jonjo Shelvey is now facing an uncertain future.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Guimaraes’ emergence has promoted concerns over Shelvey’s style of play.

The outlet have suggested that Howe and his coaching team have major concerns over Shelvey’s decision-making, which can, at times, lead to him being ‘sloppy in possession’, which was actually proven during the Magpies’ 5-0 friendly win over Al Hilal on Thursday evening.

MORE: Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-final

It is not yet known if the Geordies, who sit third in the Premier League, will use the January window to replace the 30-year-old, but given the fact he has just 18 months left on his deal, a decision will be needed soon.

Since joining the Magpies from Swansea back in 2016, Shelvey has gone on to feature in 201 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 43 goals along the way.