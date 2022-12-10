England fans slam referee who officiated World Cup match vs France

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio was in charge of the World Cup clash between England and France.

The 40-year old referee has come under huge criticism for his performance in the World Cup quarterfinal today. Fans feel he was biased towards France with his decision making.

Not only England fans but English pundits like Gary Neville and Gary Lineker did not hold back while criticising the referee, with the former labeling him a “joke”.

England crash out of the World Cup with all the hopes of bringing it home for the first time since 1966 dying again.

Fans shared their opinions on what they feel about the referee.

