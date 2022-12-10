England vs France confirmed lineups: Southgate names unchanged XI

England and France will compete for the chance to reach the 2022 World Cup’s semi-finals.

The two European giants will meet at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night for what is a huge quarter-final tie.

Looking to replicate their success from 2018 which saw them reach the semi-finals, Gareth Southgate will be hoping his Three Lions can go one better than they managed four years ago.

In order to reach the prestigious tournament’s penultimate round, the Three Lions must first get past Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus – and that won’t be easy.

With Morocco waiting on the winner after the North Africans beat Portugal earlier in the day, both England and France will fancy their chances should they come away from tonight’s game victorious.

Ahead of the mouth-watering matchup, both teams have named their starting lineups, with Southgate opting to go with an unchanged side from the one that thumping Senegal 3-0 in the Round of Last 16.

England’s lineup to face France

France’s lineup to face England

Notre 1??1?? de départ pour ce ?/? ?? ?????? de Coupe du Monde ? ????????? | #ANGFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/cdlceMpXed — Equipe de France ?? (@equipedefrance) December 10, 2022

The tie is set to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast on ITV and BBC One.