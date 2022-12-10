Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed the club will try to sign a new striker in January – but only if the right one is available.

The Red Devils may be active in the winter transfer window to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last month through a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

Whilst it was likely the best decision for both parties, United are now left short in the forward department, which was already significantly depleted in comparison to other positions in the squad.

They have only Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as out-and-out forwards and the latter has struggled with fitness issues since August. He has started just two Premier League matches since the season began, however, he has contributed two goals and two assists in his short cameos.

United have been linked with Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old netted three goals in three consecutive World Cup matches and has 13 goals and 17 assists in all competitions at club level for PSV.

Ten Hag’s statement on new signings

Ten Hag said today (via Manchester Evening News): “Yes [I feel United need to bring in a forward], but only when we find the right players. We do everything in our power. We are doing research on every opportunity and we do everything we can if that opportunity is there to contact them.”