Erik ten Hag slams Cristiano Ronaldo for being out of shape before leaving Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for being out of shape before leaving Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United was recently terminated, with the 37-year-old struggling to find regular game time under Ten Hag.

The Portuguese international was also recently dropped by his national team manager for an important World Cup fixture, as he nears the end of his career.

Ten Hag hasn’t spoken about Ronaldo’s departure until recently, but he’s now been open and honest about why he hadn’t been selecting the former Manchester United forward.

“When he is in good shape, he is a good player and he could help us to get back and achieve the objectives we have. That is quite clear. But he wasn’t,” said Ten Hag, as relayed by Manchester Evening News.

After everything Ronaldo said about Ten Hag during his interview with Piers Morgan, it’s only fair that the Dutch manager was allowed to have his say on the situation.

One thing you can’t question about Ronaldo is his dedication to the game, but there’s a good chance Ten Hag was referring to his lack of sharpness, rather than physique, due to missing pre-season.

Ronaldo is now without a club and lacking in match fitness, so it may be difficult for him to find a club at the level he’s used to playing at.