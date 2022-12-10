A pundit has urged Everton to try and sign Newcastle striker Chris Wood in the January transfer window.

Wood moved to Newcastle from Burnley in January for a fee of £25 million. The transfer was aimed to help Newcastle’s forward line while also weakening the attacking threat from their relegation rivals at the time, Burnley.

The former Burnley striker’s place in Newcastle’s team was jeopardised when the Magpies signed Alexander Isak in the summer for a club record fee.

Isak scored twice in three games for Newcastle before suffering a hamstring injury and Wood got more playing time than expected, appearing in 16 games across all competitions and scoring twice.

However, Wood has not impressed and his future at the club remains uncertain and Noel Whelan has urged Everton to make a move for the 31-year-old who he believes would be an upgrade to Salomon Rondon.

He told Football Insider:

“He’s a big step above Rondon.”

“[Dominic] Calvert-Lewin is a player who thrives from that service from wide areas, and Chris Wood would be exactly the same.

“I do believe they need more quality in January. If Everton can get him at the right price, he’d be a welcome addition to this team.

“I think a deal like that would suit both parties. Newcastle had to sign him at the time, but they’re now looking for bigger and better players.

“This could be the right time for a club like Everton to get a good deal.”

This could be a clever move by Everton and he would not cost much too with Newcastle reportedly willing to let him go on a reduced price.