Fans worried about England star’s Instagram posts ahead of France clash

England fans could be worried about Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips’ Instagram posts ahead of their clash against France.

Many England fans are pinning their hopes on Kyle Walker to nullify the threat of Kylian Mbappe, due to his electric pace.

However, Phillips and Grealish have both posted Instagram stories stating that they’ve beaten Walker in a race.

Image credit: Instagram/kalvinphillipsImage credit: Instagram/jackgrealish

Walker has struggled with injuries and is getting on, so his pace is bound to have declined recently. However, this could just be mind games from the England players, with the media heavily focusing on the Mbappe and Walker battle.

